Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company’s product pipeline consists of Flexitouch System(R), the Entré System and the ACTitouch System (R). Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BTIG Research raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tactile Systems Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD traded down $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,628. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.79. The stock has a market cap of $964.44 million, a P/E ratio of 119.14, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.30. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $37.40 and a fifty-two week high of $76.63.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.60 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 10,607 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $530,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 3,000 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total transaction of $151,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,599 shares of company stock valued at $3,527,859. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at $2,615,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 24,485 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 16.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 839,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,248,000 after acquiring an additional 118,522 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 73,060.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 16.5% in the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 305,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,398,000 after acquiring an additional 43,399 shares during the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

