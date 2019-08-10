Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Stock Position Boosted by Intermede Investment Partners Ltd

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,026,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 173,270 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. comprises approximately 4.7% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $79,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,770,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $645,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897,469 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 158.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,081,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731,319 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,457,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $756,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687,148 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 3,765.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,309,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,451 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 35,903,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,625,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.68% of the company’s stock.

TSM stock opened at $41.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $34.22 and a 1 year high of $45.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.49.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $241 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.2756 per share. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. CLSA upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

