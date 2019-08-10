TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) PT Raised to $150.00

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.91.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

Shares of TTWO traded down $2.52 on Tuesday, hitting $128.87. 1,319,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,351. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.11. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $139.91.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $422.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.65 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 8,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $962,679.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $2,718,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,309,628 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 121.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the second quarter worth $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 65.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the second quarter worth $41,000. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Further Reading: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.