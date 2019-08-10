Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) Receives $57.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.43.

Several research firms have weighed in on TLND. BidaskClub lowered shares of Talend from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talend from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Talend and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Talend in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:TLND traded up $1.34 on Wednesday, hitting $39.42. The stock had a trading volume of 452,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.75 million, a PE ratio of -32.31 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.03. Talend has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $73.52.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $60.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.33 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 168.43%. Talend’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Analysts forecast that Talend will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Laurent Bride sold 3,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $166,905.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,377,326.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Talend by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Talend by 472.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Talend by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,501,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,744,000 after acquiring an additional 835,482 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talend in the first quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talend in the first quarter worth about $5,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

About Talend

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

