Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target Cut to $51.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TRGP. SunTrust Banks raised Targa Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James lowered Targa Resources from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Targa Resources from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho set a $45.00 price target on Targa Resources and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of TRGP stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,859,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,487. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.13. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $59.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.30 and a beta of 1.76.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.16). Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,820.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

