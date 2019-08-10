Target Capital (CVE:TCI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Target Capital Inc (CVE:TCI) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 20000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 26.22, a current ratio of 27.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00.

About Target Capital (CVE:TCI)

Target Capital Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in acquisitions, startups, early stage and buyout companies. It owns interests in future commissions on claims processed through the Olympia Trust Health Plan. It invests in listed public companies, trailer fee rights, notes receivable, reporting issuers, and controlled private companies.

