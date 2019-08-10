Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Posts Earnings Results

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.24), Fidelity Earnings reports. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 42.06% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.80 million.

Shares of NYSE TARO traded up $2.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.00. The stock had a trading volume of 59,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,337. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $76.93 and a one year high of $110.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TARO shares. ValuEngine lowered Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

