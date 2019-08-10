Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Stock Price Up 5%

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) shares rose 5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.76 and last traded at $8.75, approximately 1,893,152 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,588,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

TTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Tata Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a P/E/G ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.88.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tata Motors Limited will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 113,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Tata Motors by 28.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

