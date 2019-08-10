TD Securities Cuts Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target to C$32.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Cineplex from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC boosted their price target on Cineplex from C$27.50 to C$28.50 in a research note on Friday. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating on shares of Cineplex in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$31.00 price target on Cineplex and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$31.21.

CGX traded up C$1.06 on Friday, hitting C$25.60. The company had a trading volume of 568,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,074. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.48. Cineplex has a 12-month low of C$22.34 and a 12-month high of C$36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.99, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 29.77.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$364.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$363.75 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cineplex will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Cineplex’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. Cineplex’s payout ratio is presently 201.74%.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

