TD Securities Cuts Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) Price Target to C$2.00

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Horizon North Logistics from C$3.30 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$2.50 target price on shares of Horizon North Logistics in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon North Logistics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.15.

Shares of HNL stock opened at C$1.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $181.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.41, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.71. Horizon North Logistics has a 1 year low of C$1.09 and a 1 year high of C$3.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. Horizon North Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -228.57%.

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides industrial, commercial, and residential products and services in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Services and Modular Solutions. The Industrial Services segment supplies workforce accommodations, camp management services, access solutions, relocatable structures, and maintenance and utilities services.

