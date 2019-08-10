Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) Stake Raised by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Tech Data were worth $6,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TECD. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Tech Data by 84.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Tech Data in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tech Data in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 602.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 31.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TECD shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Tech Data from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Tech Data has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.60.

In other news, Director Harry J. Harczak, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $209,638.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,237.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Tonnison sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total transaction of $409,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,657 shares in the company, valued at $3,033,911.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,200 shares of company stock worth $819,858. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TECD traded down $1.70 on Friday, hitting $88.98. 341,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,670. Tech Data Corp has a 52-week low of $66.93 and a 52-week high of $111.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.73.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.06. Tech Data had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tech Data Corp will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

