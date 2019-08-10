Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter. Technical Communications had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 26.04%.

TCCO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.60. 8,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,444. Technical Communications has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 million, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Technical Communications from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Technical Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Technical Communications Company Profile

Technical Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells communications security devices, systems, and services worldwide. The company primarily provides voice, data, and fax, and voice networks. Its products include government systems, such as DSD 72A-SP military bulk encryptor, CSD 3324 SE telephone/fax encryptor, and the DSP 9000 radio encryption system, as well as the HSE 6000 squad radio headset and telephone encryptor for public safety special operations land mobile radio applications and for military applications.

