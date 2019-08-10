Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02, Morningstar.com reports. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $113.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.53 million. Tecnoglass updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

TGLS stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.39. 390,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,469. Tecnoglass has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $10.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.01. The company has a market cap of $305.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.88%.

TGLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded Tecnoglass from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGLS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 8,803.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 53,258 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass during the first quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Tecnoglass during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new position in Tecnoglass during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,912,000. Finally, National Investment Services Inc. WI grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 72.6% during the second quarter. National Investment Services Inc. WI now owns 104,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 44,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

