TELEPHNE AND DATA SYS 6.625% SNR NTS (NYSE:TDI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

TELEPHNE AND DATA SYS 6.625% SNR NTS (NYSE:TDI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $26.07. TELEPHNE AND DATA SYS 6.625% SNR NTS shares last traded at $26.07, with a volume of 1,800 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.16.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TELEPHNE AND DATA SYS 6.625% SNR NTS stock. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in TELEPHNE AND DATA SYS 6.625% SNR NTS (NYSE:TDI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

About TELEPHNE AND DATA SYS 6.625% SNR NTS (NYSE:TDI)

There is no company description available for Telephone and Data Systems Inc

