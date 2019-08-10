Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) Receives $14.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.20.

Several research firms recently commented on TELL. Gabelli began coverage on Tellurian in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Shares of TELL stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,082,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,589. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.12. Tellurian has a 52 week low of $5.18 and a 52 week high of $11.80.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 1,595.25% and a negative return on equity of 43.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Tellurian’s revenue for the quarter was up 555.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tellurian will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,005,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,741,000 after acquiring an additional 134,354 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 58.7% during the first quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,069,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,798 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,123,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,810,000 after acquiring an additional 75,120 shares in the last quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 100.0% during the first quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 753,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,439,000 after acquiring an additional 376,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 5.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 548,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 29,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.