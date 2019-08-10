Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) Receives $36.45 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.45.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $38.00 price target on Tenable and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank set a $38.00 price target on Tenable and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen assumed coverage on Tenable in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Get Tenable alerts:

TENB traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.84. 569,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,249. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Tenable has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $39.38.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $85.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.73 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 64.96% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jerry M. Kennelly sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $367,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $279,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 163,468 shares of company stock worth $4,576,405. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tenable by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 955,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,206,000 after purchasing an additional 35,472 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Tenable by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Tenable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tenable by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 27,967 shares in the last quarter. 53.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.