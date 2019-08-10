TenX (PAY) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $326,263.00

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Over the last week, TenX has traded down 16.6% against the dollar. TenX has a market capitalization of $14.34 million and $326,263.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TenX token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Vebitcoin, LATOKEN, Upbit and Kyber Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00261411 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008784 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.54 or 0.01244161 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000650 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00020304 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00093680 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000456 BTC.

About TenX

TenX’s launch date was June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,130,475 tokens. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech. TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech.

Buying and Selling TenX

TenX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay, Upbit, Kyber Network, Cobinhood, Gate.io, Bit-Z, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, LATOKEN, BigONE, Neraex, Huobi, Bithumb, Bittrex, Liqui, Livecoin, Coinrail, Vebitcoin, Cryptopia, OKEx, COSS and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

