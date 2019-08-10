Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $238.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $160.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.53.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $3.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $235.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,857,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,557,669. The company has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.09 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.11. Tesla has a twelve month low of $176.99 and a twelve month high of $379.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($2.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla will post -7.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.45, for a total transaction of $3,456,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 287,723 shares in the company, valued at $66,305,765.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.68, for a total value of $38,352.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,084.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,456 shares of company stock valued at $24,587,180. 24.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 89.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 126,851 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,496,000 after buying an additional 59,736 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 1,413.3% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 227 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 8.1% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noven Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

