TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02), RTT News reports. TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $288.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. TETRA Technologies’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE TTI traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.71. 602,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.60 million, a P/E ratio of -34.20 and a beta of 1.80. TETRA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.59.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $4.00 price objective on shares of TETRA Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.