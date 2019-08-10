Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 919.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 348.8% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 198,610 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $24,863,985.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,851,003.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 6,185 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $793,040.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,003,107.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,251,117 shares of company stock worth $159,473,823. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $3.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,006,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,027,190. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $87.70 and a 52 week high of $130.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 57.25%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 56.83%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

