The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Stake Lessened by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,663,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. NFC Investments LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 13,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, NS Partners Ltd grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 434,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,575,000 after acquiring an additional 193,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Atlantic Securities began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

Shares of KO traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.42. 8,280,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,036,626. The firm has a market cap of $227.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $44.25 and a 52-week high of $54.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.27.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 14,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $697,653.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,274.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $466,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,622.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 369,175 shares of company stock worth $18,634,452. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

