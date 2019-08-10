The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ENSG. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded The Ensign Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Ensign Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Ensign Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

ENSG opened at $51.13 on Tuesday. The Ensign Group has a 52 week low of $35.14 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $575.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Ensign Group will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a $0.0475 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.61%.

In other news, insider Spencer Burton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $46,151.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,462 shares in the company, valued at $2,895,744.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,479 shares of company stock worth $358,200. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 77.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 22.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth about $528,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.