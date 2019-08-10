Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.35 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Thermon Group updated its FY 2020 guidance to EPS.

Shares of THR traded down $1.45 on Friday, reaching $22.04. 110,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.39 million, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.39. Thermon Group has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $27.95.

A number of analysts recently commented on THR shares. ValuEngine downgraded Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

In related news, SVP Der Salm Johannes Rene Van sold 2,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $74,600.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 14,527 shares of company stock valued at $355,795 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

