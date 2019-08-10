TheStreet Downgrades Universal (NYSE:UVV) to C+

Universal (NYSE:UVV) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of UVV traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.86. 264,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,097. Universal has a 1-year low of $50.67 and a 1-year high of $76.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.71.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $671.72 million during the quarter.

In other news, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $140,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James A. Huffman sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $106,320.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,107 shares of company stock valued at $352,518. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Universal by 65.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal by 1,266.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 53,336 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Universal by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Universal by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 14,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

