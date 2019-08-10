TheStreet Upgrades Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) to “A-“

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of PLOW traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.52. 94,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,686. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.26 million, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.67. Douglas Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $33.54 and a fifty-two week high of $47.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.13.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.77 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 9.12%. Douglas Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLOW. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 393.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

