Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $214.58 million during the quarter.

NYSE:TPRE traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. 412,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,424. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.26. Third Point Reinsurance has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $13.70. The company has a market cap of $908.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Third Point Reinsurance alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPRE. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Third Point Reinsurance by 369.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Third Point Reinsurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Third Point Reinsurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Third Point Reinsurance by 787.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Third Point Reinsurance by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TPRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Third Point Reinsurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised Third Point Reinsurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Third Point Reinsurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

About Third Point Reinsurance

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Third Point Reinsurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Point Reinsurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.