Thore Cash (TCH) Trading Down 10.8% This Week

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Thore Cash has a market cap of $76,776.00 and $109,475.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thore Cash token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, Mercatox and Crex24. In the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Thore Cash alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.63 or 0.00763229 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00010883 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000883 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00013749 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

Thore Cash Token Trading

Thore Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Mercatox and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thore Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thore Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.