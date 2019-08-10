TMX Group (TSE:X) Given New C$125.00 Price Target at TD Securities

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$108.00 to C$125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on X. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$106.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$103.00 to C$114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC cut TMX Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$101.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Shares of X traded up C$0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$114.01. The stock had a trading volume of 351,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,832. TMX Group has a 12 month low of C$68.87 and a 12 month high of C$114.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.54.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$197.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$196.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TMX Group will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. TMX Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mary Lou Hukezalie sold 3,000 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.00, for a total transaction of C$270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$121,500.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

