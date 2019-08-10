Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Tocagen had a negative return on equity of 108.08% and a negative net margin of 294.74%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million.

TOCA traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.73. 220,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,329. The company has a market cap of $114.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 3.90. Tocagen has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $15.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Get Tocagen alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Swann set a $5.00 target price on Tocagen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Tocagen in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Tocagen in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tocagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Svb Leerink assumed coverage on Tocagen in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.08.

In other news, Director Faheem Hasnain purchased 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.66 per share, with a total value of $200,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 53,000 shares of company stock worth $244,880. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tocagen Company Profile

Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Tocagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tocagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.