Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

“We maintain our Buy rating of Tocagen and our 12-month price target of $14.50 per diluted share. We derive our price target based on a risk-adjusted NPV analysis of projected Toca 511 + Toca FC revenues through 2030, assuming a 12% discount rate and a 2% terminal growth rate.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TOCA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tocagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Tocagen in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a buy rating for the company. Leerink Swann set a $5.00 price objective on Tocagen and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Tocagen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Svb Leerink assumed coverage on Tocagen in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOCA traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.73. 209,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,010. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Tocagen has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $15.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.74. The company has a market cap of $114.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 3.90.

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.04. Tocagen had a negative return on equity of 108.08% and a negative net margin of 294.74%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Tocagen will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Faheem Hasnain bought 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.66 per share, for a total transaction of $200,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 53,000 shares of company stock worth $244,880. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOCA. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Tocagen during the first quarter valued at about $1,304,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tocagen during the first quarter valued at about $1,176,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tocagen by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,501,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after buying an additional 88,216 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Tocagen during the second quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Tocagen by 19.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 453,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after buying an additional 72,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.86% of the company’s stock.

Tocagen Company Profile

Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.

