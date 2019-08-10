Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $63.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TD. Barclays upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. National Bank Financial cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.50.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,314. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $47.73 and a 52-week high of $62.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.50. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.5511 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 44.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 84,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% in the second quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 48.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.