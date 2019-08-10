Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Price Target Lowered to C$9.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TOT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of TOT stock traded down C$0.45 on Friday, reaching C$6.50. The company had a trading volume of 181,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.97 million and a PE ratio of 11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.84, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Total Energy Services has a one year low of C$6.19 and a one year high of C$12.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.73.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$221.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$223.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Total Energy Services will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Total Energy Services news, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,559.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,400 shares in the company, valued at C$100,594. Also, Director Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.80 per share, with a total value of C$44,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,168,800 shares in the company, valued at C$10,285,440. Insiders bought 179,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,597,707 in the last three months.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Servicing. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.

