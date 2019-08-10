TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 57.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TPI Composites has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of TPI Composites stock traded down $1.27 on Thursday, hitting $19.74. The stock had a trading volume of 716,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,398. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.09. TPI Composites has a twelve month low of $19.54 and a twelve month high of $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.33. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $330.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul G. Giovacchini bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.55 per share, with a total value of $112,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,633.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $34,388.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,400 shares of company stock valued at $342,282 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TPI Composites by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in TPI Composites by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in TPI Composites by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in TPI Composites by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 122,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

