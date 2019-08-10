TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Roth Capital

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its price target cut by Roth Capital from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of TPI Composites from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of TPI Composites from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPI Composites from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of TPI Composites stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.33. TPI Composites has a 52 week low of $19.54 and a 52 week high of $32.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.78 million, a PE ratio of 246.75 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.09.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $330.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.90 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts predict that TPI Composites will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen Bransfield acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $91,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,680.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul G. Giovacchini acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.55 per share, for a total transaction of $112,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,633.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 15,400 shares of company stock worth $342,282 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 4,759.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

