TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Down 16.8% After Analyst Downgrade

TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC)’s share price traded down 16.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Roth Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $28.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. TPI Composites traded as low as $19.70 and last traded at $21.01, 3,037,845 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 671% from the average session volume of 393,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.24.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Stephen Bransfield purchased 4,000 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $91,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,680.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul G. Giovacchini purchased 5,000 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.55 per share, for a total transaction of $112,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,633.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 15,400 shares of company stock worth $342,282 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 9.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,898,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,924,000 after buying an additional 164,287 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 2.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,049,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,041,000 after buying an additional 27,704 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,564,000 after buying an additional 169,528 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 669,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,162,000 after buying an additional 67,865 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,514,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.75 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.09.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $330.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.90 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TPI Composites Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

