Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $210.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TTD. Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Trade Desk from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities cut Trade Desk from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Trade Desk from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $211.03 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $213.24.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

TTD traded down $1.73 on Friday, reaching $271.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,485,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,006. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 141.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 2.72. Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $102.35 and a 1 year high of $289.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $246.28.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.26 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 17.41%. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, insider David Randall Pickles sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total transaction of $2,020,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vivian Yang sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.64, for a total value of $562,574.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,389,646.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,833 shares of company stock valued at $33,746,371. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 7,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.