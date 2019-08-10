Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Brinker International (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 994 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,083% compared to the average volume of 84 put options.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Brinker International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. OTR Global downgraded Brinker International to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Brinker International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.81.

Brinker International stock opened at $39.94 on Friday. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $53.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Brinker International by 446.4% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 874,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,422,000 after purchasing an additional 714,665 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,030,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Brinker International by 93.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,163,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,803,000 after purchasing an additional 563,511 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Brinker International by 9.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,585,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $114,731,000 after purchasing an additional 228,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brinker International in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,910,000.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

