TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $371.56 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%.

TransAlta stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.44. The company had a trading volume of 255,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,843. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.22. TransAlta has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.031 dividend. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.64%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

