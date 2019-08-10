TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Trading Up 16.7%

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)’s share price was up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.08 and last traded at $1.05, approximately 4,684,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,562,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRXC shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of TransEnterix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of TransEnterix from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of TransEnterix in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.60 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransEnterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransEnterix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.62.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRXC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TransEnterix by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,722,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,014,000 after buying an additional 1,146,566 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in TransEnterix by 7.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,285,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,719,000 after buying an additional 557,305 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TransEnterix by 129.6% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 491,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 277,678 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in TransEnterix by 62.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 706,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 271,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in TransEnterix by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 741,871 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 198,793 shares in the last quarter.

About TransEnterix

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

