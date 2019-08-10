Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) were up 5.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.90 and last traded at $15.78, approximately 705,801 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 453,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.93.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.07.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The energy company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 33.04% and a return on equity of 55.91%. The company had revenue of $277.30 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. 9.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

