TravelCenters of America LLC Forecasted to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share (NASDAQ:TA)

TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) – B. Riley lifted their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TravelCenters of America in a report released on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.15. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TravelCenters of America’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. TravelCenters of America had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

TA stock opened at $13.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.90. TravelCenters of America has a 1 year low of $13.88 and a 1 year high of $30.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.68. The firm has a market cap of $112.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Menta Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 11.4% during the second quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 22,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America LLC operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as parking, truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

