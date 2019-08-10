TRAXIA (TMT) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Top Exchanges

TRAXIA (CURRENCY:TMT) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. TRAXIA has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $19,785.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRAXIA token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, Hotbit and Kucoin. In the last week, TRAXIA has traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00261411 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008802 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.91 or 0.01248653 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000651 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00020212 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00093670 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000461 BTC.

About TRAXIA

TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. TRAXIA’s official message board is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia. TRAXIA’s official website is traxia.co. TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TRAXIA Token Trading

TRAXIA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Hotbit and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRAXIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRAXIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRAXIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

