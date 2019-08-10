Traynor Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,658 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.5% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,255,849 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,409,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,813 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 11,319.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 86,570,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 85,811,983 shares during the period. Lunia Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 13,370.7% during the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 23,454,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after acquiring an additional 23,280,332 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,301,374 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,282,743,000 after acquiring an additional 271,382 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,399,205 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,780,442,000 after acquiring an additional 860,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,147,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,042,847. The company has a market capitalization of $347.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.57. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $121.60 and a fifty-two week high of $184.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Visa to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.46.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $639,555.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,783.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Denise M. Morrison acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.