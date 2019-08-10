Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) Announces Earnings Results

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $250.33 million for the quarter. Tribune Publishing had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 24.95%. Tribune Publishing updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

TPCO traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.77. The stock had a trading volume of 49,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,460. The company has a market cap of $277.31 million, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.21. Tribune Publishing has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $17.96.

Get Tribune Publishing alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on TPCO. TheStreet lowered Tribune Publishing from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tribune Publishing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th.

Tribune Publishing Company Profile

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Tribune Publishing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribune Publishing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.