TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) will report earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. TriMas reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriMas will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. TriMas had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $239.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriMas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

In other TriMas news, insider Joshua A. Sherbin sold 21,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $646,202.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,058.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas A. Amato sold 14,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $459,324.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,606,726.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,649,389. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRS. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in TriMas by 6.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in TriMas during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TriMas by 49.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,647,000 after purchasing an additional 145,604 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TriMas during the second quarter worth about $675,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in TriMas during the second quarter worth about $380,000. 97.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TriMas stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $29.13. 73,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,155. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.45. TriMas has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

