Trinity Exploration & Production (LON:TRIN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trinity Exploration & Production PLC (LON:TRIN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $11.27. Trinity Exploration & Production shares last traded at $11.55, with a volume of 254,815 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $45.61 million and a P/E ratio of -5.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 11.39.

In other news, insider Nicholas Clayton purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £12,000 ($15,680.13). Also, insider Angus Winther purchased 427,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £51,282 ($67,009.02). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 702,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,253,200.

About Trinity Exploration & Production (LON:TRIN)

Trinity Exploration & Production Plc, an independent oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil. It operates nine licenses in Trinidad and Tobago with assets onshore and offshore on the west and east coast. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago.

