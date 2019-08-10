Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.63), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Trinseo had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $951.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Trinseo updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.15-4.86 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $4.15-4.86 EPS.

TSE stock opened at $30.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.02. Trinseo has a twelve month low of $30.59 and a twelve month high of $82.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSE. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Trinseo from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup set a $48.00 price objective on Trinseo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. TheStreet downgraded Trinseo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Trinseo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

In other news, insider Catherine C. Keenan sold 12,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $468,116.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,901 shares in the company, valued at $606,941.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine C. Keenan sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $193,970.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,757.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

