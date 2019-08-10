Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.15-4.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.54. Trinseo also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.15-4.86 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup set a $48.00 target price on Trinseo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded Trinseo from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Trinseo from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trinseo from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Trinseo from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinseo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.50.

NYSE:TSE opened at $30.77 on Friday. Trinseo has a one year low of $30.59 and a one year high of $82.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.85.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.63). Trinseo had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $951.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Trinseo’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trinseo will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

In related news, insider Catherine C. Keenan sold 12,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $468,116.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,941.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine C. Keenan sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $193,970.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,757.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

