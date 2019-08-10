Triodos Investment Management BV Cuts Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Triodos Investment Management BV reduced its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences comprises about 4.7% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Triodos Investment Management BV owned 0.05% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $20,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 601,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,071,000 after acquiring an additional 22,354 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,942,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $449,976,000 after purchasing an additional 202,248 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $3,573,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 310.1% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EW shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $164.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.74.

EW stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.63. The company had a trading volume of 482,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,828. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.87. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a one year low of $134.53 and a one year high of $219.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.21.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total transaction of $1,161,099.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,640,493.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $262,254.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,806,776.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,422 shares of company stock valued at $28,198,586. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Further Reading: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.