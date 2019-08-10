Triodos Investment Management BV Sells 55,000 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA)

Triodos Investment Management BV cut its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 58.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 41,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 15,470 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the second quarter worth $49,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 23.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 17.7% in the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 306,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 22.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,458,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,929,000 after purchasing an additional 447,415 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AQUA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.26. 387,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,288. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $19.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.92.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $360.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.07 million. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AQUA shares. Citigroup cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

